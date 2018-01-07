Scuba centre dives into brand new Preston base

A long-established scuba diving centre has relocated to a new base.

Slaters Scuba Centre has been based at Watery Lane, Preston, for nearly 30 years.

Now it has relocated to Woodplumpton Road, Lane Ends.

Slaters Scuba Centre has a large retail showroom with an extensive choice of snorkelling and scuba equipment to purchase or rent.

It is also a Premier BSAC Diver Training Centre.

Owner Neil Slater, whose father set up the business in 1979, said the centre had to move because its building was set to be demolished to make way for the new Bowker Porsche dealership.

The scuba centre’s official opening was held on Saturday.

Mr Slater said: “We are all ready to go. We had to move out of our other premises because they are being demolished for the new Bowker Porsche centre.

“Scuba diving and snorkelling are more popular than ever.”