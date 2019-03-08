Roller World in Preston confirms sudden closure this weekend

Have your say

Preston's only indoor roller skating rink will close this weekend just six months after it opened.



Roller World opened in Campbell Street in the city centre in July and quickly proved popular with families.

The brainchild of the people behind the neighbouring Wacky World, the 8,000 sq ft skating venue appealed to all ages with its weekend roller discos and classic arcade games.

In a shock announcement, Roller World has confirmed that this weekend (March 9-10) will be its last.

A spokesman for Besides Friends Group, the parent company behind Roller World, said: "Unfortunately, this is our last weekend here on Campbell Street.

“Please come and have fun for this final weekend and say goodbye."

But the company reassured customers that it will not be goodbye forever.

Darren Ofsarnie, one of three local entrepreneurs behind the city centre attraction, revealed that Roller World will soon return.

The businessman reassured roller skaters that Roller World will reopen on Saturday, March 30 at a new venue in London Road.

Speaking to the Post, he said: "We have some very exciting news for our Roller World fans.

"Due to our recent purchase of shares within Smart Fitness, based in London Road, we are relocating Roller World to the Smart Fitness venue.

"This will allow us to move Smart Fitness into larger premises elsewhere, as the current site has reached its capacity on classes.

“Roller World will relocate to the London Road site with an estimated opening date of Saturday, March 30."

Speaking on behalf of the Roller World team, Mr Ofsarnie added: "We would just like to thank all our loyal roller customers for the support they have shown Roller World since we launched in the summer.

"We are looking forward to even more skating fun at our new sites."

Roller World said no party bookings have been taken in the two weeks ahead of its closure, and any outstanding party bookings will be held at the new venue.

Mr Ofsarnie added: “Smart Fitness is also venturing into a new phase as we invest in new gym and class equipment at the new site."

Smart Fitness will reopen at its new 20,000 sq ft venue, the Smart Fit Arena, on Monday, March 18.