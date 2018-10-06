Roadworks extended due to delays in United Utilities works

Have your say

Drivers face another week of delays with the extension of roadworks in Preston.

The works on Blackpool Road are to allow United Utilities to install a new section of sewer.

They were due to end yesterday, but have been extended due to engineering problems.

Lancashire County Council has extended the works licence on the site at the junction of Graves Town lane and Blackpool Road in Lea, Preston, until Friday, October 12.

United Utilities said the delays were caused by the discovery of uncharted pipes and junctions underground.