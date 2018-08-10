Retro catwalk to launch new store in Preston

Retro shoppers will soon be buzzing round a store bringing hand-picked vintage apparel to Preston all the way from California.

Entrepreneurs Matthew Taylor and Lisa Pickles hope to open up Hollywood Exports Vintage Clothing Co complete with a fashion show.

Hollywood Exports Vintage Clothing Co

The duo already have a vintage clothes shop in Clitheroe.

“Just by chance our friends Jesse McClure and his partner Nicole Brooks had just started hand picking vintage clothing out in California and selling it online,” said Matthew. “So the idea was born!

“Lisa and I started hunting for the right location and Preston seemed perfect. It has a huge student population, a buzzing and vibrant high street, and most of all no vintage clothes shop.

“So out in LA we have Jesse and Nic literally hand-picking and sourcing each piece by hand though Jesse’s various contacts. The usual vintage clothes store has items delivered by the KG. This is where we are unique.

Jesse McClure

“Our tag line ‘there’s only one’ couldn’t be more true.”

Matthew and Lisa are hoping to open the store in Fox Street, just off Fishergate, in September.

The official launch date is yet to be decided but in the meantime the couple are on the lookout for people to model their clothing.

“We really want to get involved with the community and students, having them be the models for our clothing,” said Matthew. “In fact we want every day people representing our brand. We might even get students in fashion courses reworking special items and profit sharing on them when they sell in store.

“So so much in the pipeline. Exciting times ahead.”