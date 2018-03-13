Real ale festival kicks off tomorrow in Preston

A popular chain will uncork a real ale festival tomorrow with dozens of different tipples from across the globe on offer.

The operators of the Greyfriar in Friargate and the Twelve Tellers in Church Street will be serving the best the UK has to offer, supplemented with beers and ciders from Greece, Italy, Australia, Canada, the USA and Ireland.

Greyfriar manager Bradley Hollingsworth, said: “The festival will give people the opportunity to enjoy a superb selection of UK and international beers as well as a choice of ciders. Many of the beers on offer have not been available in the pub beforehand and I am looking forward to serving them.

“The festival promises to be great fun and I am certain that customers will enjoy themselves.”

Tasting notes on all of the beers and ciders will be available in each location. The festival, which includes other Wetherspoons pubs in the area, continues to March 25.