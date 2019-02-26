REACTION: People are gutted after popular Preston bowling alley shuts down without warning

Have your say

The sudden closure of a popular bowling alley in Preston has surprised families and regular customers.

Staff were greeted by a shuttered entrance when they turned up for work at the MFA Bowl in Greenbank Street, Plungington on Monday morning (February 25).

On February 13, administrators had been appointed to take control of MFA Bowl and its 12 sites across the UK.

Less than two weeks later, administrators made the decision to close some of the sites, including the Preston venue.

The sudden closure came as a shock to its staff and customers.

But not everyone was surprised at the closure.

"It's a long time coming. It's been going downhill for years", said Gareth James.

Amanda McClay added: "It was a dive and was completely run into the ground over the last 20 years!

"Hopefully someone else can take over and keep it as a bowling alley or some kind of leisure activity."

The sudden closure came as a surprise to Duncan Highton, who said: "I am surprised. Surprised it was still even going!"

But Caroline James, from Plungington, said: "It is such a shame, we loved taking the kids there!"

Alexandra West, from Ashton, agreed that the bowling alley will be missed, but for a different reason.

She said: "No!! We had such good times there with the slush puppies!"

Kathryn Moorby, from Woodplumpton, said: "Such a sad day. We have had some fun there over the years!"

Kimberly Weber added: "Gutted. Kids loved going there."

But not everyone is sad to say goodbye to the bowling venue.

Marcus Tucker said: "Biggest dump in Preston. Total rip off and glad it's gone."

But William Higham spoke for many in the community, saying: "It's the end of an era. Sad day for Plungington."

But is there light at the end of the aisles?

Laura Ratcliffe, from Chorley, suggested that bowling in Plunginton might not have striked out just yet.

She said: "I overheard some workers a while back saying it was staying as a bowling alley but had been bought by another bowling company.

"Hope so, because it's a good place to go. Definitely needs a refurb though!"