Rail works on viaduct scheduled for this weekend

Rail works will be done this weekend on the Yarrow viaduct at Chorley.

As part of the Preston to Manchester line upgrade, Network Rail workers will be out this weekend installing wires on the Yarrow Viaduct.

A spokesman for the Great North Rail Project said: "With all foundations done and steel masts fitting almost complete on the Manchester-Bolton-Preston upgrade, we were busy installing wires on the Yarrow viaduct in Chorley this weekend."

There will be replacement bus services running between Preston and Manchester over the weekends until the project is completed.