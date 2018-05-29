Quality shines through from Lancashire's top awards entrants

The opening round of judging for one of Lancashire’s leading business awards has highlighted the diverse nature of the county’s economy, its headline sponsor has claimed.

Francis Egan, Chief Executive of Cuadrilla Resources – the firm behind the county’s shale gas industry – said the applicants in the 18 categories of the Be Inspired Business Awards had also shown the quality to underline the strength of the economy.

The awards concluded interviews with hundreds of applicants and will unveil its shortlists next week.

Cuadrilla Resources is the headline sponsor of the BIBAs which holds its annual prize-giving ceremony at the iconic Blackpool Tower in September.

Mr Egan said: “The standard of BIBAs entrants benchmarks the vitality of the whole Lancashire economy and speaking to the judges who have met the applicants for this year’s awards, the County’s businesses are in rude health.

“Across 18 categories, you are meeting a huge range of businesses of different sizes and sectors and that type of diversity can only be a good thing for the whole business community. But, above all, the BIBAs celebrate the achievements of so many people and inspire many others to keep on pushing their business to be even better.”

Chris Hayes, Supply Chain Specialist at Cuadrilla, led the Business of the Year category judges which met applicants last Thursday and selected its finalists.

Cuadrilla has more than 700 local companies which have registered an interest in supporting the shale gas industry and has taken its investment in the county to nearly £9m to date.

In two weeks, the Lancashire Post will unveil the full shortlists for the awards’ 18 prize categories.

Each finalist will then receive a visit from their judging panel.