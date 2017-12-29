PROJECT UPDATE: The Harris Hotel on Preston’s Flag Market

Work on flagship hotel gathers pace towards an exciting 2018.

What is the project?

Earlier this year detailed plans were unveiled for Preston’s iconic former Post Office building on the city’s Flag Market to be turned into a 65-bedroomed boutique hotel. And it will be another landmark in the heart of Preston to bear the name Harris, having been named as the Harris Hotel in September, after charity benefactor Edmund Harris. When complete it will provide restaurants, bars and a wedding venue along with high-quality hotel accommodation and spa facilities

What is the latest?

As any visitors to the town hall in recent weeks can testify to, works to transform the 114-year-old Grade II listed building have been gathering pace, sometimes providing a background din for local authority staff. And Signature Living Group, the developers behind the plans have been tweeting their excitement about how the project is progressing, fuelling speculation a grand opening could take place later in 2018. On Christmas Eve the Harris Hotel twitter account said: “It’s Christmas Eve and we’re getting excited, we’re also excited to become a part of Preston very soon.” They have also previously stated: “Once this hotel is finished it is sure to be one of the most amazing buildings in Preston.”

Where else does Signature Living operate?

The hotel firm is run by boss Lawrence Kenwright and operates several high profile hotels across the UK. In Liverpool, its flagship location is The Shankly Hotel and recently renovated a historic building in Cardiff for hotel use.

Why is the renovation so significant?

The Harris Hotel is part of wider redevelopment schemes set to transform the city centre alongside the major plans for the Bus Station plaza and the Markets Quarter.