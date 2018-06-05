PROJECT UPDATE: St George’s shopping centre makeover

Makeover plans for shopping centre set to receive green light.

What are the plans?

A makeover bid for the frontage of the St George’s shopping centre in Preston was submitted to the town hall in April.

What is included?

Developers have outlined proposals for new balconies, street furniture and lantern lights to give the shopping venue in the city centre a fresh new look on Friargate and Ringway. A striking aspect of the design is the “living wall” of plants and vines that could be installed to the exterior. A planning statement reads: “The living wall will create visual interest, improve biodiversity and enhance the natural environment in an area dominated by the built environment. It will act as a pollution sink, help to reduce noise and soften the built environment

What is the update?

The bid will go before the city council’s planning committee on Thursday. The application has been recommended for approval by council officers but requires the approval of the elected members of the committee.

Could it lead to new firms opening up at the centre?

Yes, that’s the idea. The application incorporates seven commercial units, three of which are currently vacant. Developers are asking for leisure use permission to be granted to widen their options. A council officer’s report reads: “No objections have been received...the proposed development is acceptable and would not have any unacceptable adverse impacts upon visual amenity or the setting of the adjacent listed building or conservation area.

‘Requires improvement’

The developer’s submission says the makeover will have a major impact. The application reads: “The existing external frontage is dated and requires improvement to reflect the nature and quality of the shopping offer proposed.”