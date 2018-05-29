PROJECT UPDATE: Preston student hub

Student hub that will open to NHS staff nears completion

What is the development?

Canterbury Hall, a 190 room student hub, has been under construction throughout this year. The location, on Garstang Road, that housed the original Hall, was levelled in 2007 before plans for the five-storey accommodation block were submitted last year. It is one of several student hubs offering top end facilities set to open in the city and includes a study area, gym and roof terrace.

When is the work scheduled to be complete?

Developers released these images earlier this month with works set to be finished by August in time for the academic year. Each room includes a kitchenette, en-suite bathroom, wardrobe, desk and bed.

Will the rooms only be available to students?

No. The owners of Canterbury Hall are one of several student hub bosses to apply to the town hall to have restrictions on who can rent the rooms lifted. Most student hall bids are granted planning permission on the basis they will only be available to students. But developers can apply at a later date to have this regulation amended. Canterbury Hall was given the green light in April to advertise its rooms to keyworkers, predominantly NHS staff, and apprentices, in addition to students. The applicants had agreed to fund a residents’ parking scheme to allay concerns about an increase of vehicles expected with the addition of non-student tenants. Lancashire Care Trust had supported the bid as it would “assist in attracting international candidates into senior clinical posts in the area” because of a lack of hospital accommodation.

Is the location handy for students?

Garstang Road is within walking distance of the UCLan campus.