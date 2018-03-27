PROJECT UPDATE: Pharmacy's flurry into new ventures

A major Fishwick road has received some much-needed TLC through a pharmacy’s state-of-the-art refurbishment.

The Mayor of Preston, Coun Brian Rollo, turned up to the grand opening of NHL Pharmacy in New Hall Lane on Sunday (March 25), to cut the ribbon on services that resident doctor Sajeel Abrar hopes will be of benefit to residents’ health.

Dr Sajeel Abrar.

Dr Abrar said: “New Hall Lane is a deprived area but we want everyone to have the same level of service, and then some. We were already providing a great service but had room to expand. It brings services in the town centre to our site.”

Dr Abrar, who has been running the pharmacy for five years, has expanded what is available at the site by incorporating an opticians, cosmetic treatment including botox and dermal fillers, and a range of vaccinations.

It follows the recent renovation of the Shell Garage on New Hall Lane, which reopened last month creating 30 jobs for the local economy.