PROJECT UPDATE: Land Rover, Jaguar dealership

Luxury car showroom tweaks plans to make new unit visible.

What are the plans?

A bid by prestige car makers Land Rover and Jaguar to establish a vast showroom on Bluebell Way, just off junction 31a of the M6 in Fulwood, was given the green light by the council’s planning committee in August last year.

What else will be on the site?

In addition to the car dealership there will be a vehicle repair and MOT testing facility along with a car wash and valet unit and more than 500 parking spaces. When the application first went through the planning process, dealership bosses said it would hand a boost to the local economy through the creation of a “significant number of jobs.”

Why has happened since?

Construction works has taken place at a fair pace in recent months and the main building with Land Rover/Jaguar frontage is now visible at the busy junction off Bluebell Way and Fulwood Row.

What is the latest?

The plan returns before the council’s planning committee next month as the applicants - Inchcape Estates - are asking to amend two conditions of the original planning permission. One is requesting approval to change the site’s Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM) rating to “good” from “very good”. The other to change relates to aspects of the landscaping on the 6.5 acre site - including the repositioning of trees - to make the showroom more visible to passing traffic.

When is the meeting?

The changes have been recommended for approval by council officers but must appear before committee members as amendments to previously agreed plans. The committee will meet at the town hall on Thursday, April 5 from 2.30pm.