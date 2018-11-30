Project update: Here's everything we know so far about the new retail park opening in Fulwood

What’s happening?

Work is well underway on a new mini retail park in Fulwood. Steelwork for units has been erected on the 7,000-square metre site off Eastway, opposite Broughton printers and including the former Lancashire Post offices.

Work in Eastway, Fulwood

The development will feature a supermarket, a warehouse, a gym or health club and car parking as well as a drive-through Costa Coffee.



What’s the background?



A scheme for a mini retail park in Fulwood has been on the radar of Preston Council planning officers for several years with outline planning permission granted back in 2015.

After years of work by architects Cassidy and Ashton, plans were finally approved in June. No objections were received. It has been strongly rumoured that the supermarket will be an Aldi, but that has not been confirmed.

Work in Eastway, Fulwood



What about access?

Access to the site will be from Oliver’s Place only. The Costa Coffee drive-through lane would be via the main retail park entrance and would wrap around the building before exiting via the wider scheme’s car park to another access on to Oliver’s Place.



What do they say?

Sharoe Green Councillor David Walker said local residents were widely in support of the development.

He said: “I’ve had one person take issue out of 5,000 residents.” He added: “It’s not just a supermarket, there’s all different units being built. I think if you’re for the betterment of

Preston,then you have to have an expanding GDP (gross domestic product). “There are a lot of houses being built in the area and all those households will be spending money locally. What’s important is that we get the balance right in the area in terms of retail, jobs, entertainment and leisure opportunities.”