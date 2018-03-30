Project Update: Full speed ahead for Lancashire go-karting track

What are the plans?

TeamSport, the UK’s largest indoor karting firm, was last year given the green light to build a new facility in Bamber Bridge.

It will be built in a former warehouse at the Walton Summit Industrial Estate at a cost of £1.2m.

Bosses say it “will attract motor enthusiasts and thrillseekers to a safe, fun and awesome new karting experience” with 20 racers able to be on the multi-level track at the same time.

What is the update?

Previously, TeamSport had told the Lancashire Post that they were aiming to have the facility up and running in time for the summer holidays. They have now confirmed it will open to customers on Friday, June 15.

Jobs boost

The company says it will be taking on local residents to fill up to 30 full-time and part time roles and are encouraging people to get in touch to register an interest by visiting www.team-sport.co.uk

‘Really excited’

Dominic Gaynor, managing director of TeamSport, said: “The crew is really excited about the launch of our newest track in Prestonlater this year. We’re looking forward to working with the city region’s thriving community and being able to create some exciting and progressive new jobs for the area in the process.”