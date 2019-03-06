Preston's St George’s Shopping Centre to get face-lift to Lune Street entrance

Have your say

A shopping centre in the heart of Preston is to get a new entrance.

The Lune Street entrance of St George’s Shopping Centre is to be given the face-lift.

The changes, which have been granted by officers at Preston City Council, will mean a new set of double doors at the shop front.

Planning documents from officers state: “The proposed development would retain the existing modern retail frontage and extend it across the existing entrance.

“The replacement would re-vitalise the frontage onto Lune Street.

“It would be a modern design to fit with the existing style of the St George’s Shopping Centre and would be clean and simple.

“As the development would improve the street scene it would not be considered to harm the adjacent Winckley Square Conservation Area or the listed Central Methodist Church and as such is acceptable.

“The plans do not indicate if pedestrian access would be retained through the proposed shop into the wider shopping centre, however this is considered likely as the corridor through the shopping centre would remain internally.”

The city authority was not sent any objections to the proposed development.

A makeover to the Friargate and Ringway entrance of the St George’s - including a “living wall” feature - was given the stamp of approval in June 2018.

Developers have proposed to introduce new balconies, street furniture and lantern lights in addition to the “living wall” of plants and vines.