Preston’s ‘Smiles’ finalists revealed

More than 48,000 votes have been cast in Preston Business Improvement District’s Smiles Better Awards, which recognise outstanding businesses and people in the city centre.

Now the finalists have been revealed.

The awards, sponsored by Abbey Telecom, highlight the achievements of owners and employees of city centre businesses, and this year attracted more than 200 nominations.

A total of fifteen prizes are up for grabs, including Independent Retailer of the Year, Multiple Retailer of the Year, Customer Service Champion, Restaurant of the Year and ‘City Star’.

In addition, a ‘Special Recognition Award’ which cannot be voted for, will be awarded to someone who has made a significant contribution to the city.

The Smiles Better awards ceremony will be staged as part of the Lancashire Business Festival, which runs throughout March.

Previously that honour has gone to Friargate florist Margaret Mason, who has operated a business in Preston for more than 55 years and the Carter Family – operators of Preston’s ‘Ted Carter’ angling store.

Mark Whittle, from Preston BID, which organises the competition, said: “The businesses in Preston city centre consistently offer outstanding service, and the ‘Smiles Better’ awards are our way honouring these people and organisations.

“It’s their efforts that keep people returning to our city centre time and time again, and for that, we thank them.”

Tony Raynor, Managing Director of Abbey Telecom, sponsors of the awards said: “The large amount of votes cast is a tribute to all the great customer-focused work being carried out by staff in Preston’s shops, restaurants, bars and cafes.

“This positive response to the awards from the general public again highlights Preston’s deserved reputation as a vibrant shopping and visitor destination that delivers fantastic levels of service.

“Abbey Telecom are very pleased to be backing the awards which highlight outstanding service and people – these are the foundations upon which our business was built.”

The prizes will be handed out at the awards ceremony on Tuesday, March 20, at Preston’s Guild Hall.

l Tickets for the ceremony are available by telephoning Preston’s BID office on (01772) 653000 ,option 4.

Finalists:

BAR OF THE YEAR

Lofty’s

Yates

Wings & Beer

Powporld

Hartleys

Kuckoo

Glovers

Review

CLUB OF THE YEAR

Switch

Baluga

Evoque

Glovers

Blitz

The Warehouse

Placebo

RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR

We Don’t Give A Fork

The Olive Tree Brasserie

CoCos Soul Food

Turtle Bay

The Health Shack

Pizza Express

EastZEast

Angelos

PUB OF THE YEAR

Ships & Giggles

The Wellington

The Black Horse

The Adelphi

Twelve Tellers

Roper Hall

The Old Black Bull

Hogarths

PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Mark Freejack – Evoque

Lauren Conroy-Clough – The Warehouse

DJ Ste J – The Adelphi

DJ Ben – The Warehouse

Brian Hudson – Yates

Leroy Allen – City Beat FM

Andrew Forster – Lofty’s

Luke Wilson – Baluga

LEISURE MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Dave Brown – Switch

Zohra Gunner – CoCos Soul Food

Neil Yari – Evoque

Scott Galpin – Yates

Dan Taylor – The Black Horse

Adam Coulson – Twelve Tellers

Craig Almond – The Adelphi

Andrew Forster – Wellington

RETAIL MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Lisa Barber – Boots

Sarah Forster – Thorntons

Beverley Wilkes – Debenhams

Sue Clark – New Look

Jon Cotton – HMV

Michelle Littlefair – PDSA

James Howe – Richer Sounds

Sue Dodwell – Greggs

MULTIPLE RETAILER OF THE YEAR

Marks & Spencer

Greggs

Boots

Richer Sounds

Subway

Ann Summers

River Island

Debenhams

INDEPENDENT RETAILER OF THE YEAR

Banana King

Townhouse Coffee & Brew Bar

Bruccianis

Isis

That Comic Shop

Bakes by Susannah

Yog Yums

Action Records

BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE – LEISURE

Chelsea Chard – Glovers

Tom Havlin – Baluga

Alice Corke – Costa (St George’s)

Danny Petricco – JD Gyms

Pamela Leith – The Wellington

Jon Walling – Evoque

Jamie Rattigan – The Adelphi

Katie Heron – Yates

BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE – RETAIL

Sam Eaves – Ann Summers

Sarah Forster – Thorntons

Sue Dodwell – Greggs

Gary Gilboy – Age UK Lancashire

Paul Rosoe – HMV

Lisa Barber – Boots

Janine James – Victoria’s Vault

Jacqueline Bates – Slaters

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT – RETAIL

Margaret Mason – Margaret Mason

Laura Smith – Marks and Spencers

Andrew Stringer – St George’s Centre

Robin Carter – The Original Art Shop

Shanice Baron – The Perfume Shop

Keith Mitchell – Fishergate Shopping Centre

Gordon Gibson – Action Records

Sarah Forster – Thornton

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT – LEISURE

Rob Binns – Glovers

Leroy Allen – City Beat FM

Ranya Ball – Yates

Leigh Sweetman – Evoque

Lisa Billington – The Warehouse

Richard Simkin – Guild Hall

Andrew Forster – Loftys

Simon Rigby – Guild Hall

CITY STAR

The Fishergate Bollard

Andrew Stringer – St George’s

Simon Rigby – Guild Hall

Leigh Sweetman – Evoque

Ed Walker – Blog Preston

Stephen Connolly – Preston Police

Andrew Forster – Loftys / The Wellington

Lisa Billington – The Warehouse

BID SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD

To be awarded on the night…