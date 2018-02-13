Preston’s ‘Smiles’ finalists revealed

More than 48,000 votes have been cast in Preston Business Improvement District’s Smiles Better Awards, which recognise outstanding businesses and people in the city centre.
Now the finalists have been revealed.
The awards, sponsored by Abbey Telecom, highlight the achievements of owners and employees of city centre businesses, and this year attracted more than 200 nominations.
A total of fifteen prizes are up for grabs, including Independent Retailer of the Year, Multiple Retailer of the Year, Customer Service Champion, Restaurant of the Year and ‘City Star’.
In addition, a ‘Special Recognition Award’ which cannot be voted for, will be awarded to someone who has made a significant contribution to the city.
The Smiles Better awards ceremony will be staged as part of the Lancashire Business Festival, which runs throughout March.
Previously that honour has gone to Friargate florist Margaret Mason, who has operated a business in Preston for more than 55 years and the Carter Family – operators of Preston’s ‘Ted Carter’ angling store.
Mark Whittle, from Preston BID, which organises the competition, said: “The businesses in Preston city centre consistently offer outstanding service, and the ‘Smiles Better’ awards are our way honouring these people and organisations.
“It’s their efforts that keep people returning to our city centre time and time again, and for that, we thank them.”
Tony Raynor, Managing Director of Abbey Telecom, sponsors of the awards said: “The large amount of votes cast is a tribute to all the great customer-focused work being carried out by staff in Preston’s shops, restaurants, bars and cafes.
“This positive response to the awards from the general public again highlights Preston’s deserved reputation as a vibrant shopping and visitor destination that delivers fantastic levels of service.
“Abbey Telecom are very pleased to be backing the awards which highlight outstanding service and people – these are the foundations upon which our business was built.”
The prizes will be handed out at the awards ceremony on Tuesday, March 20, at Preston’s Guild Hall.
l Tickets for the ceremony are available by telephoning Preston’s BID office on (01772) 653000 ,option 4.
Finalists:
BAR OF THE YEAR
Lofty’s
Yates
Wings & Beer
Powporld
Hartleys
Kuckoo
Glovers
Review
CLUB OF THE YEAR
Switch
Baluga
Evoque
Glovers
Blitz
The Warehouse
Placebo
RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR
We Don’t Give A Fork
The Olive Tree Brasserie
CoCos Soul Food
Turtle Bay
The Health Shack
Pizza Express
EastZEast
Angelos
PUB OF THE YEAR
Ships & Giggles
The Wellington
The Black Horse
The Adelphi
Twelve Tellers
Roper Hall
The Old Black Bull
Hogarths
PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
Mark Freejack – Evoque
Lauren Conroy-Clough – The Warehouse
DJ Ste J – The Adelphi
DJ Ben – The Warehouse
Brian Hudson – Yates
Leroy Allen – City Beat FM
Andrew Forster – Lofty’s
Luke Wilson – Baluga
LEISURE MANAGER OF THE YEAR
Dave Brown – Switch
Zohra Gunner – CoCos Soul Food
Neil Yari – Evoque
Scott Galpin – Yates
Dan Taylor – The Black Horse
Adam Coulson – Twelve Tellers
Craig Almond – The Adelphi
Andrew Forster – Wellington
RETAIL MANAGER OF THE YEAR
Lisa Barber – Boots
Sarah Forster – Thorntons
Beverley Wilkes – Debenhams
Sue Clark – New Look
Jon Cotton – HMV
Michelle Littlefair – PDSA
James Howe – Richer Sounds
Sue Dodwell – Greggs
MULTIPLE RETAILER OF THE YEAR
Marks & Spencer
Greggs
Boots
Richer Sounds
Subway
Ann Summers
River Island
Debenhams
INDEPENDENT RETAILER OF THE YEAR
Banana King
Townhouse Coffee & Brew Bar
Bruccianis
Isis
That Comic Shop
Bakes by Susannah
Yog Yums
Action Records
BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE – LEISURE
Chelsea Chard – Glovers
Tom Havlin – Baluga
Alice Corke – Costa (St George’s)
Danny Petricco – JD Gyms
Pamela Leith – The Wellington
Jon Walling – Evoque
Jamie Rattigan – The Adelphi
Katie Heron – Yates
BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE – RETAIL
Sam Eaves – Ann Summers
Sarah Forster – Thorntons
Sue Dodwell – Greggs
Gary Gilboy – Age UK Lancashire
Paul Rosoe – HMV
Lisa Barber – Boots
Janine James – Victoria’s Vault
Jacqueline Bates – Slaters
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT – RETAIL
Margaret Mason – Margaret Mason
Laura Smith – Marks and Spencers
Andrew Stringer – St George’s Centre
Robin Carter – The Original Art Shop
Shanice Baron – The Perfume Shop
Keith Mitchell – Fishergate Shopping Centre
Gordon Gibson – Action Records
Sarah Forster – Thornton
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT – LEISURE
Rob Binns – Glovers
Leroy Allen – City Beat FM
Ranya Ball – Yates
Leigh Sweetman – Evoque
Lisa Billington – The Warehouse
Richard Simkin – Guild Hall
Andrew Forster – Loftys
Simon Rigby – Guild Hall
CITY STAR
The Fishergate Bollard
Andrew Stringer – St George’s
Simon Rigby – Guild Hall
Leigh Sweetman – Evoque
Ed Walker – Blog Preston
Stephen Connolly – Preston Police
Andrew Forster – Loftys / The Wellington
Lisa Billington – The Warehouse
BID SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD
To be awarded on the night…