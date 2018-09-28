Preston's old Indoor Market and multi-storey car park to be demolished in the New Year - but parking confirmed until Christmas

A Preston demolition company has been awarded a £1.5m contract to demolish the old Indoor Market and multi-storey car park - with work set to start in early 2019.

Preston based Bradley Group was awarded the contract, beating competition from other national and local firms.

Joseph Gudgeon's photos of Preston's old indoor market hall: here is the car park

The council has said the decision to award them the contract was down to "the calibre and quality of their work, the excellent value of the tender as well as their commitment to the Preston economy".

The demolition forms the fourth phase of the Markets Quarter project and will see the area cleared to make way for a cinema and leisure complex and new multi-storey car park

Parking at the Market Hall Car Park will be available till Christmas.

Coun Brian Rollo, Cabinet Member for Environment said: “Markets Quarter is Preston City Council’s flagship project and we are delighted to be moving into the fourth phase with the appointment of Bradley Group to demolish the old market hall and car park.

"This will lead the way for the final phase of the works which will complete the transformation of the area.”

Bradley Group will start demolishing the old market hall and car park in the New Year.

Andrew Hill Contracts Director of Bradley Group said: “We’re thrilled to have been awarded this contract and to be part of Markets Quarter scheme.

"This exciting project has been making history at every phase and we pleased to be part of that story.”