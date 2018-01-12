Preston pub set to reopen with new landlord

A Preston city centre pub is to reopen with a new landlord.

Licensee Graham Rowson (inset) had run the Market Tavern since September 2016, having previously been at the nearby Black Horse. But he stepped away and the pub closed, with worries trade was affected by the nearby Preston Market work.

‘It will reopen under new management’

A spokesman for owners Star Pubs & Bars said: “The licensee of the Market Tavern gave notice six months ago because of the anticipated restriction in trade from the redevelopment of Preston Market. We’ve supported him as much as possible during this period but regrettably he has now left the pub.

“The Market Tavern will reopen under new management this weekend and then will close for just over a week while changes to the kitchen and pub operations are implemented.”

She said the pub would benefit from the new Markets.