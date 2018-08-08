Preston pizza delivery driver is simply the best!

Preston can boast the country’s best pizza delivery driver after a city employee scooped the top award.

Domino’s delivery driver David Gregory picked up the award at the Domino’s rally in Liverpool, while store manager Emran Patel picked up the gong for manager of the year.

David, who began work as a delivery driver in 2008, said: “Delivering pizza can sometimes be a challenge, especially in harsh weather conditions like snow and ice!

“But handing over delicious pizzas to the people of Preston is rewarding and I love seeing the smile on people faces when they open their door to me.”

Emran, who took over the franchise on the Preston west store in 2016, was given his award for his work to grow profits and service in the city.

He said: “I couldn’t have won this without my team. That’s my strength, my team.”

The pair beat hundreds of Domino’s employees from across the country to take the titles.