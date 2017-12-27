Preston North End owner Trevor Hemmings’ Northern Trust acquires North West industrial estate

Have your say

​Preston North End owner Trevor Hemmings’ Northern Trust has bought another North West industrial estate.

The Chorley-based company has acquired the 17,310 sq ft Howley Quay Industrial Estate in Warrington.

Howley Quay Industrial Estate provides a range of units in sizes from 1,066 sq ft up to 2,144 sq ft and is located in a well-established industrial area in Warrington just half a mile from the town centre.

In the last 12 months Northern Trust has added over 500,000 sq ft to its portfolio through new acquisitions in Widnes, Consett, Blackpool and various locations across Scotland.

The Northern Trust portfolio now extends to over 7.6m sq ft in around 200 industrial, trade counter and office parks which extends from the South Midlands to the central belt of Scotland and is actively managed by their in-house surveying practice Whittle Jones Group.

Tom Parkinson, Director at Northern Trust commented “This acquisition complements our existing ownership within Warrington.

“The acquisition is part of an on-going strategy to acquire/develop multi-let industrial assets and provide flexible solutions to SMEs and the wider business community, providing an opportunity to expand and relocate within our portfolio.”

Howley Quay Industrial Estate will be managed by the Whittle Jones North West office.

​Northern Trust is a privately owned company, established in 1962, with a successful track record in property investment, development, land management and regeneration.

The existing property more than 5,000 acres of land throughout the UK, with circa 1,500 acres currently being promoted through the planning process for mixed use development.

Northern Trust is continually to look to expand its portfolio.