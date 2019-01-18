Preston martial arts club Nippon UK ready to grow after finding new home for dojo

One of Preston's leading martial arts clubs is ready to expand after settling in to its new city home...

What’s happened?

Preston martial arts club Nippon UK has moved into a new home after its former premises in Watery Lane was torn down for the city’s new Porsche showroom.

Where is the club now?

Nippon, founded in 1993, is now on the Fylde Road Industrial Estate in the former home of the NHS Bridge Social Inclusion Service.

Katheryne Sharples, who has run the club with husband Peter for the last four years, said leaving their old home “was a bit of a shock”.

She added: “It’s been a case of planning and finding somewhere new.

"We were temporarily at Preston College but even then it was a bit out of the way and some people from the likes of Ashton could not get to Fulwood for classes.

“Now we are in our own place and we have a lease for the next 10 years so we aren’t going anywhere soon.”

What about facilities?

The club’s new home has 5,000 square foot of space including a private studio, kick boxing areas and a whole room with floor mats for training.

There is also free visitor WiFi.

Club member of 10 years Katheryne added: “We had a soft launch on November 12 last year but now we’re ready to really get the ball rolling.”