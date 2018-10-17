'Preston is fast becoming a city of food outlets. Do we need, can people afford, another restaurant?' - Readers react to former BHS store restaurant plans

News that Preston's former BHS building could become a buffet-style restaurant has riled post readers who have questioned the need for another restaurant in the city.

A planning application to occupy the first floor of the building, which has been empty for over two-years, has been submitted to Preston Council.

Readers react to former BHS store restaurant plans

Spoon World Buffet has applied to create a 400-seat restaurant serving Chinese, Japanese, Indian, Sushi, Asian and British cuisine.

Only last week, the current owners Freemont Ltd were ordered by the council to board up the front of the store which had became a haven for town centre beggars.

Here is how reader's have reacted:

"That's all what the preston will have in 15 years time, all food outlets and charity shops. The rest of the shops will have gone to the wall because of spiralling overhead costs and Internet shopping."

Michael James

"Will it stop the beggers though"

Katie Burgess

"To many on Fishergate/Church St I bet over 15 Eating Place already only so much money people have got. Don't think we need another???"

Joan Johnston

"Another restaurant"

Joanne Kellett

"Preston is fast becoming a city of food outlets. Do we need, can people afford, another restaurant?"

Bryony Hewitt

"Another restaurant??"

Gill Piper

"I looove food but I’m seriously starting to notice that eateries are taking over actual shops or is that just me?"

Shelley Parr

"We need more shops, not restaurants"

Gill Foy

"Restaurants, hairdressers, barbers...how many more do we need.....what about something that will be child friendly, nothing for kids these days for those who don't drive! Won't last as our wages don't go up with the bills so can't have luxuries"

Jolene Francis Killeen