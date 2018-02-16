Preston Guild Hall revamp up for award

The redevelopment of Preston Guild Hall is among four of Lancashire’s most innovative and community beneficial property projects which have been shortlisted for prestigious industry accolades in the 2018 RICS Awards, North West.

The annual awards recognise exemplary built projects that are positively contributing to the region. More than 45 schemes of all sizes and budgets are in with a chance of gaining acclaimed industry recognition.

Preston Guild Hall’s redevelopment under Simon Rigby has given the building a new lease of life as a “destination” leisure venue.

It is shortlisted in the tourism and leisure category.

A multi-million pound project to commercially redevelop redundant land at Huncoat to allow Senator International Ltd to expand and create a new distribution centre, lorry park and a recycling centre has been shortlisted for three category accolades.

Meanwhile, Moor Hall Restaurant with Rooms in Aughton, Ormskirk (pictured)is in the running for two awards.

The manor house has been transformed into an exquisite eatery. It was awarded its first Michelin star last year.

The new Morecame hub for Galloway’s Society for the Blind is also in the running.

Awards judging chairman Will Rees, said: “The exceptional talent and skills of the teams and surveyors behind these schemes is nothing short of remarkable.”