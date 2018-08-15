Preston gets its first digital advertising screen

Preston’s first digital advertising screen is up and running.

The screen is on the wall of Parkside Café in Blackpool Road, Ashton-on-Ribble.

It was plugged in on Sunday, August 12 before the lights were switched on the following day.

The screen, which is the first of its kind in the city, replaced a poster advertising board.

It was introduced to the area by Guild Visuals, a digital advertising agency based in Preston.

Group commercial manager of the Guild Group Richard Simkin said: “Originally we were looking to do our own screens and so was Edgar Wallace.

“I got Simon Rigby and Edgar together and we agreed the best way forward was to form the partnership and company we have today.

“We are very proud to be able to bring digital advertising, on this scale, to Preston and we have planning applications in for a further three in Preston City Centre. We are also working on screens in Blackpool and these will hopefully come live projects over the coming weeks.“

The electronic screen, features rotating adverts and a restaurant already advertising is Vittorias.

It faces motorists coming from the bridge over Tom Benson Way. The mounted sign was approved by town planners at Preston City Council in April after they decided that, as planning documents state: “The advertisement would not have a detrimental impact on amenity and public safety.”