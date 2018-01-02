Preston faces big hikes in rail fares

Rail fares to and from Preston have seen some of the biggest price hikes outside of London, it has been revealed.

The cost of a season ticket between Preston and Barrow-in-Furness has seen a £100 increase, from £3,940 a year to £4,040, as rail fares around the country rise.

Lines in and out of London have seen the highest rises, with the cost of a season ticket between Bournemouth and London has gone up £232, from £6,500 a year to £6,732. Outside London, most rises are below £100, although a season ticket from Liverpool to Manchester has gone up by £108.

Fares have increased by an average of 3.4 per cent across Britain, and yesterday many saw protests from commuters angry at the price hikes.

Stephen Joseph, chief executive of the Campaign for Better Transport said: “The extra money that season ticket-holders will have to fork out this year is almost as much as drivers will save [from fuel duty cuts].

“That doesn’t seem fair to us or the millions of people who commute by train, especially as wages continue to stagnate. What’s good enough for motorists should be good enough for rail passengers.”

Paul Plummer, chief executive of the Rail Delivery Group which represents train operators, said “nobody wants to see fares going up” but insisted the increase is necessary to improve the network.

The prices hikes come as work begins on the Preston to Manchester route , meaning bus replacement services at weekends throughout January and February. Works continue on the Blackpool line until February.

The prices quoted compare the price of a 12-month season ticket bought now with one purchased last year.