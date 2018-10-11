Preston business leading green revolution after electric car charge points installed at Fishergate Shopping Centre

A Preston business championing green energy has teamed up with one of the city’s shopping centre to install electric car charge points in its car park.

E-Mission, based in Lostock Hall, have grouped together with Fishergate Shopping Centre to bring the charge points to Preston city centre as part ways of its efforts to reduce carbon emissions across the city and Lancashire.

John Maddox, Director at E-Mission, the Preston company which has installed two electric car charge points at Fishergate Shopping Centre

John Maddox, Director at E-Mission, said: “The Fishergate Centre holds about 1,500 cars most of which are fossil burning petrol and diesel cars.

“It’s incumbent on us all to try and look for cleaner modes of transport with electric vehicles certainly being one of them.

“We want less carbon dioxide going into our town cities and electric vehicles offer that as a solution.”

The charge points on site will charge two vehicles, but the electric network has already been upgraded by E-Mission, ready to cope with expansion, should it happen.

John added: “Sales show that one in 12 new cars produced are electric of some description either hybrid or fully electric.

“Once people start to see the infrastructure is there then the conversion from traditional fossil burning transport will happen.

“[The] Fishergate Centre has invested a lot of capital we’ve had to upgrade their electric network to get a rapid charger in.”

According to the Department of Transport there was 1,175 registered plug-in vehicles in Lancashire as of September 2017.

And earlier this week the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said that urgent changes are needed to cut the risk of extreme heat, drought, floods and poverty.

The world’s leading climate scientists have warned there is only a dozen years for global warming to be kept to a maximum of 1.5C.

Data from car sellers carwow has also revealed that 70 per cent don't think there is enough electric charging points in Lancashire and that 9 in 10 feel the government should be doing more to help drivers move away from carbon-based vehicles.

The Fishergate Shopping Centre did not comment when approached on the development.