Preston barber Joe Cartmel shows he is a cut above the rest

A city barber has once again shown he is head and shoulders above his peers after landing another top gong in a national competition.

Joe Cartmel, who runs the popular Cartmel Barbers on Cheapside, came first in the ‘Barber Total Look’ category at the National Hairdressers’ Federation’s Britain’s Best competition.

Joe, who attended Corpus Christi Catholic High School and studied barbering at Preston College, said: “I’m absolutely buzzing. It was such a good day with a great atmosphere and good vibe.”

Success is nothing new for the 34-year-old, who previously came first in the ‘Creative Pompadour’ category at the UK Barber Battle in 2015 and first in the ‘Bridegroom’ category in the NHF’s 2014 competition, held in Blackpool.

2017’s win is Joe’s first of the year after taking some time off but the Fulwood native is now ready to keep his name at the top of the pile.

The barber of 17 years said: “I’ve always wanted to be British champion. This is just the start of my comeback.”

Joe’s brother Harry is also a trained barber, running Cartmel Barbers on Lancaster Road, Garstang.

NHF president Agnes Leonard said: “Britain’s Best is a highlight in the calendars of stylists and barbers across the country.

“This year did not disappoint - the level of talent from across the UK hotly contesting the top spot was outstanding, so Joe should be proud of their huge achievement.”

The NHF competition, in the federation’s 75th anniversary year, took place on Sunday November 19 at Birmingham’s NEC Arena.