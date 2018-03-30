Preston and South Ribble supermarket Easter weekend opening times 2018

Here's our round-up of supermarket opening times this Easter.
Forgotten to pick up Easter eggs for the kids, don’t panic, here are the opening hours of Preston and South Ribble’s major supermarkets over the Easter weekend.

Asda, Eastway, Fulwood

Good Friday - 24 hours
Saturday March 31 - Closes at 10pm
Easter Sunday - Closed
Easter Monday - 7am - 8pm

Morrisons, Mariners Way, Preston Docks

Good Friday - 7:00am - 11:00pm
Saturday March 31 - 7:00am - 11:00pm
Easter Sunday - Closed
Easter Monday - 8:00am - 7:00pm

Morrisons, Blackpool Road, Preston

Good Friday - 7:00am - 10:00pm
Saturday March 31 - 7:00am - 10:00pm
Easter Sunday - Closed
Easter Monday - 8:00am - 7:00pm

Sainsbury’s, Flintoff Way, Preston

Good Friday - 7:00am - 9:00pm
Saturday March 31 - 7:00am - 10:00pm
Easter Sunday - Closed
Easter Monday - 9:00am - 7:00pm

Booths, Sharoe Green Lane, Fulwood, Preston

Good Friday - 7:00am - 10:00pm
Saturday March 31 - 7:00am - 10:00pm
Easter Sunday - Closed
Easter Monday - 7:00am - 10:00pm

Booths, Millbrook Way, Penwortham

Good Friday - 8:00am - 9:00pm
Saturday March 31 - 8:00am - 9:00pm
Easter Sunday - Closed
Easter Monday - 8:00am - 9:00pm

Aldi, Corporation Street, Preston

Good Friday - 8:00am - 8:00pm
Saturday March 31 - 8:00am - 10:00pm
Easter Sunday - Closed
Easter Monday - 8:00am - 8:00pm

Waitrose, Capitol Centre, Walton-le-Dale

Good Friday - 8:00am - 7:00pm
Saturday March 31 - 8:00am - 9:00pm
Easter Sunday - Closed
Easter Monday - 8:00am - 7:00pm