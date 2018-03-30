Preston and South Ribble supermarket Easter weekend opening times 2018

Forgotten to pick up Easter eggs for the kids, don’t panic, here are the opening hours of Preston and South Ribble’s major supermarkets over the Easter weekend.
Asda, Eastway, Fulwood
Good Friday - 24 hours
Saturday March 31 - Closes at 10pm
Easter Sunday - Closed
Easter Monday - 7am - 8pm
Morrisons, Mariners Way, Preston Docks
Good Friday - 7:00am - 11:00pm
Saturday March 31 - 7:00am - 11:00pm
Easter Sunday - Closed
Easter Monday - 8:00am - 7:00pm
Morrisons, Blackpool Road, Preston
Good Friday - 7:00am - 10:00pm
Saturday March 31 - 7:00am - 10:00pm
Easter Sunday - Closed
Easter Monday - 8:00am - 7:00pm
Sainsbury’s, Flintoff Way, Preston
Good Friday - 7:00am - 9:00pm
Saturday March 31 - 7:00am - 10:00pm
Easter Sunday - Closed
Easter Monday - 9:00am - 7:00pm
Booths, Sharoe Green Lane, Fulwood, Preston
Good Friday - 7:00am - 10:00pm
Saturday March 31 - 7:00am - 10:00pm
Easter Sunday - Closed
Easter Monday - 7:00am - 10:00pm
Booths, Millbrook Way, Penwortham
Good Friday - 8:00am - 9:00pm
Saturday March 31 - 8:00am - 9:00pm
Easter Sunday - Closed
Easter Monday - 8:00am - 9:00pm
Aldi, Corporation Street, Preston
Good Friday - 8:00am - 8:00pm
Saturday March 31 - 8:00am - 10:00pm
Easter Sunday - Closed
Easter Monday - 8:00am - 8:00pm
Waitrose, Capitol Centre, Walton-le-Dale
Good Friday - 8:00am - 7:00pm
Saturday March 31 - 8:00am - 9:00pm
Easter Sunday - Closed
Easter Monday - 8:00am - 7:00pm