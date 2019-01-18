Popular Preston Indian restaurant Touch of Spice to shut after the weekend

A popular Preston Indian restaurant is closing its doors for good after more than a decade in business.

Touch of Spice in Woodplumpton Lane, Broughton, will close on Monday (January 21) after 12 years

In a statement on social media, a restaurant spokesman said: "As many of you may know, Touch of Spice, is due to be closing on the 21st of January.

"We would like to thank you all massively for your support over the past 12 years and being the best guests we could ever have asked for.

"We have built such strong relationships with some of you that will continue wherever our next venture may take us.

"Everyone has made us feel very welcome in Broughton like being part of a family over the years and we’ll forever be grateful for that."

The restaurant is holding a farewell party tonight (Friday, January 18) with entertainment from singer Louise Heatley-Wild.

Earlier this month Preston Council rejected plans to transform the site into retirement buildings, an office and shops.

Members of the city council found that the size scale, massing and design for the new building was "out of character" with the village of Broughton.

Designs from agent PWA Planning show that building for the retirement apartments would have been three storeys high.

The city council was sent 131 objections by residents with Wyre and Preston North MP Ben Wallace, Broughton Parish Council and city coun Neil Cartwright also against the plans.