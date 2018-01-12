Pop-up restaurant coming to Preston’s Ham and Jam cafe in February

Have your say

A city centre coffee bar is being transformed into a pop-up restaurant next month.

Ham and Jam in Lancaster Road is being taken over by the owner of fellow city eaterie We Don’t Give A Fork, Mark O’Rourke.

The pop-up restaurant is happening on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights throughout February.

The We Don’t Give A Fork burger bar on Guildhall St enjoys a growing reputation.

Now Ham and Jam customers can find out for themselves how good the outlet’s food really is.

There will also be a special Valentine’s Day event featuring a taster menu.

Rich Lowthian, of Ham and Jam, said: “We did Valentine’s Day last year and it did really well.

“We are really looking forward to it.”

Mark O’Rourkes’ partner Connie Dacre will be at the front of the house on these events.

More information can be found on the Preston Pop Up website.

Organisers posted on the site: “This temporary pop up at Ham and Jam coffee shop in Preston is only available during weekends throughout February and will serve a British menu, simple things done really well.

“It’s seasonal cooking done with a bit of flair.

“We avoid using the term fine-dining at the pop-up because the experience is not really very pretentious.”

Dishes on week one include slow cooked lamb, vegetarian Wellington, sea bass, duck breast, and chicken supreme.

Menus for the four weeks can be found on the Preston Pop Up website and you can book there too.