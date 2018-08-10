Plans to tear down The Boar’s Head Inn submitted to Preston City Council planners

Proposals for a former pub in Preston which closed two years ago could see it demolished.

Owners shut The Boar’s Head Inn in Garstang Road in September 2016 with a view to turning it into housing.

But since then it has deteriorated, according to applicant Barton NWL Properties. The firm says the pub has seen countless break ins.

The request to tear down the property has been sent to town planners at Preston City Council.

The pub was listed as an Asset of Community Value on January 31, 2017. In theory this perpetuates for five years until the beginning of 2022.

Documents warn that if the applicant does not get the green light to bulldoze the establishment: “The owners will contest any refusal of planning permission and vigorously pursue such a decision with a compelling submission through the planning process via a planning appeal.”