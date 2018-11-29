Plans for second Transform Hub gym in Fulwood is down to success

A gym owner in Preston is opening his second venue after just one year in the business.

James Calderbank launched the Transform Hub at Preston Technology Centre in March and, riding on his success, he has plans to open another in January 2019.

The 26-year-old from Penwortham is applying to Preston City Council to convert print works at Broughton Business Park into a Transform Hub gym.

James, a personal trainer, said: “I set up my first gym which is the Transform Hub in Preston this year. We are basically a coaching club for over 30s. We help mums and dads feel amazing, building confidence as well. We have team events every month and we’ve got a Christmas party coming up. The current location is going to stay as a men’s gym and the new location is going to be the ladies gym.

“We have created a product, brand, community and movement which is changing fitness. If you go to a commercial gym you don’t get help with nutrition, you get classes but you are not getting involved. I think 10 per cent of members turn up each month because there’s no support. What we have is small groups of 14 and all our clients come to three sessions a week. Our results are 10 times better.”

James, who spent six years as a personal trainer at Total Fitness building on his experience, was also named the Federation of Small Businesses UK Young Entrepreneur of the Year in May. He said: “It goes to show that if you’re someone who has ever had the dream of running your own business - take the leap!”