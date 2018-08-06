Pear Tree landlord: ‘We are going out with a bang’

Although news of the Pear Tree’s closure is devastating for the pub’s regulars and landlord, staff are determined to go out on a high note.

Landlord Michael Hopkins said: “We are going to go out with a bang and we want people to have a good party before we close the doors.”

The Pear Tree

The final night will be held on Friday, August 17 with “a night of fabulous camp entertainment”.

Mr Hopkins added: “We are teaming up with the Jack J Johnstone Foundation and have the amazing Sally Bowls on the decks and entertaining us with her wit and cheesy dances.

“Tickets are available priced at £4 each and with variable drink offers all night come and help us ‘drink it dry”.

Announcing the decision to close, he said on Facebook: “It is with a heavy heart and much sadness that I write the following post.

“The brewery have sold the pub thus meaning that our last night will be the 17th August 2018.

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank each and every one of you for the best of times we have had.”