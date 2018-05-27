Passengers evacuated from ferry after engine failure

Passengers on a ferry had to be evacuated after it suffered engine failure.

Around 80 people were taken off the chain ferry after it suffered engine failure on Lake Windermere this afternoon.

HM Coastguard received the report around 12.45pm today and sent Arnside, Morecombe and Furness Coastguard Rescue Teams to the scene, along with Ulverston independent lifeboat.

The Lake Wardens were also involved, along with Cumbria Fire & Rescue Service, Cumbria Police and North West Ambulance in a multi-agency response. The duty surveyor from the Maritime & Coastguard Agency which regulates the lake vessels, was also informed. He has advised that the vessel should be taken out of service until the cause of the incident and its effect is known.

Passengers on board the ferry were taken ashore by another vessel – no-one is thought to have been injured in the incident. An engineer has carried out interim repairs which has allowed the chain ferry to return alongside. All vehicles have now been removed from on board the vessel.