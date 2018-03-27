Overseas sales are driving UK manufacturing growth says awards sponsor

Andy Traynor, Senior Investment Executive of FW Capital – the Fund Manager which manages the NPIF FW Capital Debt Finance – said sales overseas was driving strong growth from UK manufacturers in the first quarter.

The sector has reported positive results in terms of orders with factory output on course to increase by two per cent this year – beating the 1.5 per cent growth forecast for the wider economy.

FW Capital is sponsoring the Manufacturer of the Year at this year’s Be Inspired Business Awards, the BIBAs, which is open for applications for a further fortnight.

Andy said: “A thriving manufacturing industry is crucial to a healthy economy and that is particularly true in Lancashire where manufacturers are a key part of the business community.

“The latest data shows there is demand for British products across the globe and, as a result, manufacturers are looking to continue recruiting which can only be good for the economy.

“FW Capital can help Lancashire’s manufacturers with finance from the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund. We are delighted to be supporting the BIBAs through our sponsorship of its Manufacturer of the Year category and we are looking forward to meeting some of the best of the region’s manufacturing businesses.”

The Manufacturer of the Year is one of 18 prize categories which are open for applications to businesses across Lancashire until April 6.

FW Capital is the latest sponsor to join a stellar line-up backing this year’s BIBAs which has sponsorship opportunities available for other categories.

If you are interested in partnering with the awards known as “the one they all want to win”, contact the BIBAs team on 01772 653000.

In 2017, the winners of the Business of the Year were Burnley-based refrigerated vehicle specialist, CoolKit.