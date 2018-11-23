Otter's Pocket Preston: These are the 9 delicious flavours of pie your can try at the city's newest restaurant

Have your say

Preston's latest restaurant is bringing something completely different to the city.

The Otter's Pocket pie and ale house is aiming to be the place to visit before 'going around town' according to owner Mark O’Rourke.

Otter's Pocket Preston

So if you are looking for snack while doing a spot of Christmas shopping, or a quick bite before a night out, here is all the handmade food you can try.

The pies:

The Pissed Cow - The classic steak and ale pie given a cheeky rebrand will cost the unusual sum of £8.88.

One of the delicious pies available at the Otter's Pocket in Preston

The Garstang Blue - Steak with creamy Garstang blue cheese is also £8.88.

Mr McGregor's Rabbit Pie - A certain famous rabbit may not be too keen on this £9.99 rabbit, mushroom and brandy pie topped with filo pastry.

There's A Leek In The Coup - As the names says, and again for only £8.88

Fish Pie - The least creatively named pie on the list, but crammed with smoked haddock, prawns, cod and salmon - £8.88.

the Otter's Pocket in Preston

The Randi Bambi - It's deer...sorry couldn't resist! This Venison filled pie will set you back £9.99

Mary Lost Her Lamb - This £9.99 Shepards Pie is filled with proper chunks of lamb.

Alreet Cha - Preston favourite, butter pie for only £7.77

Roasted Gobi Curry (Vegan) - £7.77

For an extra £1 you can add cheesy mash, colcanon mash and sweet potato mash.