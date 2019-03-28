Government plans to introduce age checks on porn websites appear to have been pushed back.

Adult websites were expected to introduce the measures - a bid to stop children viewing their content - imminently.

Online porn age verification law pushed back

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has now said a commencement date will be announced "shortly", despite some reports the law would come into effect on April 1.

"This work is a world-leading step forward to protect our children from adult content, which is currently far too easy to access online," a spokesman said.

"We are taking the time to get the implementation of this policy right and to ensure it is effective, and we will announce a commencement date shortly."

The change will force people to complete checks including the uploading of identification documents in order to access adult sites.

Digital minister Margot James has previously said it is "too easy" for children to access certain websites.

Critics have said the move could have implications for privacy online.