No pain all gain for Preston protein duo

An award-winning therapy centre has chosen to stock a protein range produced by a Preston firm.

Bosses at Pain Solutions Ltd of Lymm were delighted to win the “Best Injury Therapy Centre” in the North-West” award, and an additional Excellence Certificate for Deep Tissue Massage Services at the SME North-West Enterprise Awards 2017.

They held a party to celebrate their wins – and the night closed with the exciting launch of a new protein range by Preston-based Nutree Life, which is Vegan nutrition using only plant-based proteins.

The product is also Lactose-free, Gluten-free, Wheat-free and Soya-free.

Patrick Mroczak, a world-class operational director and his son-in-law Adam Hodgkinson are joint partners in developing the products out of their factory.

They only launched the range a few weeks ago and were delighted to accept Pain Solutions as their first trade account.

Patrick said: “We have the highest technical standards, more protein per bag or bar than the competitors and products that taste great.

He added: “We aim to be better than all the rest and we feel the Pain Solutions team are kindred spirits, as they too have the highest of standards and desire to do the best!”