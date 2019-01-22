New private terminal to be opened for passengers at Manchester Airport - at a cost

Manchester Airport today revealed plans to be the first major UK airport to open a private terminal, which offers passengers a “private jet experience” while flying on commercial airlines

The airport is today releasing preview designs of the new terminal, which will be called PremiAir.

An impression of how the new terminal would look

The PremiAir experience will be available to purchase for passengers irrespective of class of travel or the destination they are flying to – and prices start at £50.

There will be a number of different services available depending on individual passengers’ preferences. It will be entirely separate to the existing three terminals at Manchester.

The intention is that PremiAir should offer a premium service to a wide range of passengers, whether they are travelling on business, for a special occasion or simply want to add a touch of luxury to their trip.

Passengers using PremiAir to depart from Manchester Airport will kick-off their journey in style, with a range of special services.

They include: a personalised welcome, speedy baggage processing, an elegant lounge with complimentary food and drink, and a dedicated security channel. They will then be driven straight to their plane in a private car transfer.

Passengers arriving back into Manchester will also be able to use PremiAir, either as part of a round trip booking or as a standalone service.

They will benefit from a car transfer direct from their plane and use of a dedicated passport control service.

They will also be able to relax in the PremiAir lounge while their luggage is returned personally to them.

Inside the PremiAir terminal, there will be a range of spaces designed to cater for different needs, ranging from individual travellers to larger groups.

The new PremiAir terminal is situated away from the existing terminals, just two minutes’ drive from the M56.

Secure parking will be available for those who drive to the facility.

As well as easy road access, passengers using PremiAir will benefit from reduced walking distances, as the total walking distance from arriving at the terminal to the aircraft door will be under 20 metres (65 feet).

Andrew Harrison, CEO, Airport Services, MAG, said: “By introducing PremiAir, we’re offering something unique for all of our passengers, and creating a completely new way to travel.

“It is something a large number of customers have been telling us for some time they would be interested in and we hope the services it will offer will appeal to a wide range of passengers, whether they are travelling for business, want to mark a special occasion or just want to add something different to their experience.

“The launch of PremiAir at Manchester Airport is the beginning of an exciting new project for MAG and we plan to assess opportunities to introduce it at other airport sites in the future. At MAG, we are always looking for new and innovative products to improve the passenger experience, and PremiAir is a significant addition to our portfolio.”

No other major airport in the UK offers an accessible private terminal option for passengers on a ‘pay as you use’ basis. Such facilities are often restricted to business class and first class passengers or certain airlines, typically at significant additional cost.

Construction work is now underway on a site next to the Runway Visitor Park, where the new terminal will be sited. The existing Runway Visitor Park buildings will not be changed. The facility is due to open in mid-2019.

It is the latest investment by MAG in transforming the customer experience at Manchester Airport. The £1bn transformation of the UK’s third largest gateway continues at pace, with the first phase of the project set to open in April this year.

This scheme will see new piers and car parks developed and the latest technology installed to deliver a smooth and efficient journey for passengers through the airport.

Andrew Cowan, CEO, Manchester Airport, said: “It is an exciting period in the history of Manchester Airport, as we continue to add new routes and deliver the largest investment we have ever made in our facilities.

“Our £1bn transformation will give the North the international gateway it deserves, while connecting it to the best leisure and business destinations around the world.

“PremiAir will add another dimension to that, giving all of our customers the opportunity to tailor the airport experience to their own personal preferences, adding touches of luxury at affordable prices.”

The PremiAir terminal is designed by Jacobs.

Ross Powell, Director of Operations, Jacobs, said: “Jacobs are absolutely delighted to have supported MAG bring this exciting and unique new product to the market.

“We have worked hard with the Airport to create a simple yet elegant design, utilising natural materials, full height glass and visual connection to the airfield to offer the guest a warm, relaxing and personalised environment.”