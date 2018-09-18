New office space unveiled at Wigan’s ‘best address’

Businesses are urged to grab the chance to move into one of the most desirable office spaces in Wigan.

Waterside House, in Wigan Pier Business Park, has self-contained office accommodation to let on the first and third floors.

“Waterside House is considered the best office in Wigan due to its unparalleled location, quality of space and outstanding canal side frontage” said Rhys Evans, Senior Surveyor at commercial property agency GVA.

The building’s incredible potential was recognised last year when Shearings Leisure Group moved its head office to Waterside House, with great success .

The move was the largest letting in a decade as the company took on 18,000 sq ft.

There is still space on the first and third floors of Waterside House offering other businesses the opportunity to make the most of everything Wigan has to offer:

• Newly refurbished grade-A office space

• Situated in Wigan Pier Business Park with waterside views

• Walking distance to town centre, train station and local amenities

• Excellent transport links and easy access to the M6 via new A5225

• Generous car parking ratio

• Flexible lease terms available

• Fantastic incentive opportunity available for interested parties, subject to covenant

• Wigan to be the hub for the North West HS2 link, connecting Birmingham in just 35 minutes and London in 1 hour 35.

• Individual suites start from 2,339 sq ft.

“M7 Real Estate who own the building are a proactive landlord open and willing to engage with any occupiers looking for space within the building,” said Mr Evans.

“It can be split to accommodate smaller suites offering flexibility to any incoming occupier.”

So what makes Wigan such an attractive location to businesses both big and small?

The borough is set to receive significant new powers over its economic development – and billions of pounds of public funding – as part of the Manchester devolution deal.

The council’s Wigan Works scheme has pledged this money will be better focused on areas which benefit the local economy and allow businesses to compete nationwide.

Even now, Wigan is already home to more than 12,000 businesses.

For more information or to arrange a viewing call Rhys Evans on 0161 956 4017 or email rhys.evans@gva.co.uk.