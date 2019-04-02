New names announced for Lancashire 'Brexit for Business' conference

More speakers have been announced for a conference about how Brexit will impact businesses in Lancashire.

The North and Western Lancashire Chamber has added three new additions to the expert line-up at the ‘Brexit for Business’ conference later this month.

Leslie Woodruff, deputy director for EU Exit at HMRC will be joined by Liz Bromley, deputy vice chancellor, UCLan and Gary MacIndoe managing director of specialist UK immigration lawyers Latitude Law.

The conference, taking place at Preston Guild Hall on April 26, is being organised by the Chamber in response to local business concerns about the lack of clear information and guidance available to help them prepare for the UK’s exit from the EU.

Chamber policy manager Alan Welsh said: “We have a fantastic lineup of experts and business leaders taking part who will try and tackle the many unanswered questions on Brexit, regardless of whether we leave with a deal in place.

"However, it is still our hope that we can avoid a messy and disorderly exit from the EU. It’s remarkable that we have passed the original date of March 29 for leaving the EU and the government still doesn’t have a clear Brexit plan.

“We anticipate that Brexit is still going to happen and by the time we hold the conference we should know more about the terms of our withdrawal.

"Indeed we may already be out by then, in which case our conference will firmly be in the spotlight.”

Businesses can still reserve free places for the conference by contacting the Chamber of Commerce on 01772 653000.