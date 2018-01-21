New advisor for Lancashire manufacturers

A new advisor has been appointed for the The Manufacturing Growth Fund in Lancashire.

Alan Reid is an elected member of the Institute of Mechanical Engineers and has over 30 years’ experience in the manufacturing and engineering sector, most recently as managing director of B&M Longworth.

He is a chartered mechanical engineer with a degree in mechanical engineering from UCLan, which he obtained as a mature student.

Born and bred in Lancashire, Alan was awarded an MBE for his volunteer work with youth services in Blackburn.

He joins a team of advisors who are passionate about the manufacturing sector and growing businesses through operational efficiency and increased productivity.

Manufacturing specialists are available to support businesses anywhere in Lancashire, providing consultancy to help them implement strategies and processes which will have the greatest bottom line impacts.

Alan said: “When I sold my shares in B&M Longworth, it gave me nine months to take stock of what I wanted to do next.

“I thought about consultancy and then this job came up, which was ideal as it allows me to use my skills to help other businesses. I’ve experienced running a business with a £1.5m turnover that exported to the Far East and USA that not only met the criteria for supplying the likes of Rolls Royce, but also dealt with small businesses employing only a handful of people.”

Anne Campion of the Manufacturing Growth Fund, added: “Alan brings a fresh perspective to the manufacturing offer in the North West. He has experience as a business owner, and has received funded support from the former Manufacturing Advisory Service, which means he is ideally placed to advice manufacturing and engineering firms.”