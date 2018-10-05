New 191-room student halls block opens in the centre of Preston

A state-of-the-art student accommodation block with five communal areas has been completed – and is set to open later this week.

The £15 million development with 191 bedrooms, called Canterbury Hall, has been built on last that stood empty for more than a decade off North Road at the corner of Garstang Road and Aqueduct Street.

Mark Robinson, managing director of Fraser Morgan – the company behind the build – said: “This is student living with a difference.

“The building has a luxury feel to it, but it’s much more than that. We did a lot of research when coming up with the wellbeing aspect of our offer.

“We’ve looked for ways to help students interact more and give them a feeling of spaciousness, whether that’s escaping to the roof garden to do some yoga and mindfulness, or meeting friends in other communal areas.”

Rooms start at £125 per week which includes access to an on-site concierge service.