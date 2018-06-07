MP lobbies for Fylde nuclear fuel work at proposed power station

Fylde MP Mark Menzies is lobbying for nuclear fuel for a proposed new power station in Wales to be made in his constituency.

Japanese firm Hitachi is currently leading on the project for two reactors at the Wylfa Newydd power station project which is set to cost around £12-14bn.

It is looking for additional partners to join the Horizon Nuclear Power consortium to drive the scheme forward and to take some of the funding burden.

Horizon has handed in a 41,000-page dossier to the Planning Inspectorate for a development consent order and aims to complete the advanced boiling water reactors in the mid 2020s.

At 2.9GW, it is estimated to be able to power six per cent of the UK energy supply, would create 9,000 construction jobs - and 1,000 jobs when operational.

Fylde MP Mark Menzies has been told his representations to ensure nuclear fuel made at Springfields at Salwick can be provided for a new nuclear power plant on Anglesey will be heard.

He spoke up to support the Springfields plant in his constituency following an announcement by Secretary of State for Business Greg Clark that the Government and Hitachi have now entered into negotiations to build two reactors at the Anglesey site.

Mr Menzies said: “I welcome the Secretary of State’s statement and continued support for the nuclear industry.

“Will he look at Springfields, the nuclear fuel manufacturer, which employs 1,200 people in my constituency, and do everything he can to ensure that the next generation of nuclear fuel is made right here in the UK?”

Mr Clark told him: “My hon. Friend is a consistent and passionate advocate for Springfields in his constituency. The Under-Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, my hon. Friend Richard Harrington, who is responsible for industry, will be visiting very shortly.

“It is a matter for the company where it sources its fuel, but I know that my hon. Friend’s representations will be heard.”