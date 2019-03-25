Mother's Day display is child's play at Margaret Mason's Florist in Preston
Flower queen Margaret Mason decided window dressing for Mother’s Day should be child’s play this year.
So she invited dozens of infants from two local schools to paint pictures of their mums to adorn the front of her famous shop in Friargate, Preston.
Margaret Mason outside her florists on Friargate, Preston
It's Mother's Day on Sunday 31 March
So to celebrate, Preston florist Margaret Mason has a great idea
She decided that window dressing for Mothers Day should be childs play this year
