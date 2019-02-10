More than 150 homes are without power in greater Preston area

Have your say

Power outages have struck more than 150 homes today.

Electricity North West reported that 162 homes in the Preston and Penwortham areas have been affected.

The outage occurred after a Toyota GT86 crashed into a telegraph pole in Chapel Lane, New Longton.

Police were called to the scene of the crash at 8.45am where no injuries were reported.

The power outage was first reported to Electricity North West at 9.11am with a hope of being fixed by 11.18am.

Some 83 homes remained without power in the afternoon, with Electricity North West restoring power to all properties by 3.30pm.