More rail closures starting in January

Starting from January, the rail line between Preston and Manchester will be closed at weekends.

Work begins on January 6 on the Preston to Manchester, via Bolton, line and passengers will instead be transported by a replacement bus service.

The works are part of the project to electrify more rail lines, and come as the Preston to Blackpool service is totally closed until February, with all passengers relying on bus replacement services.

A spokesman for the Great North Rail Project said: "Some weekend services in and out of Manchester will be affected from Saturday, January 6 until Sunday, February 11 2018. Bus replacements will be available. Please check before you travel."