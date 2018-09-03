Month-long road closure for improvement works and new 'gateway'

Part of Garstang Road will be closed for a month for a road improvement project.

Garstang Road will be closed just north of the junction with James Towers Way, for vehicles heading towards Broughton village centre, from 6am on Monday, September 10 to 5pm on Friday, October 12.

The closure will be to the south of the junction with Church Lane.

People travelling along Garstang Road towards the M55 junction and Preston will still be able to use this section.

This closure is needed to construct a new 'gateway', including a new granite paved section of road.

Garstang Road will be closed around the war memorial from 6am on Monday, October 15 to 5pm on Friday, November 2, in both directions. This will include new paving in front of both war memorials.

County Councillor Keith Iddon, Cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "The improvement work is going well and we're working hard to deliver it on time.

"The opening of James Towers Way has significantly reduced traffic through the centre of the village, and has reduced the overall impact of this improvement work on people's journeys.

"No further road closures are planned for later this year. We're doing what we can to keep inconvenience to a minimum during this work. Thank you to people for their patience while this work takes place."