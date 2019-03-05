Micro pub set for green light following initial setback

Have your say

The team behind a Chorley micro pub is expected to get the green light after initially being refused permission towards the end of last year.

Mick Ross and the team at JR’s Ale House in Horwich, Bolton, have lodged plans to open a micro pub and coffee shop in Church Street, Adlington.

The venue in Church Street, Adlington

The plan was refused in December 2018 over issues with noise and disturbance to neighbouring residents “by people congregating outside the building”, planning documents note.

If approved at Chorley Council’s Development Control Committee tonight (Tuesday, March 5) the development would involve the full internal refurbishment of the existing building over three floors.

There would be a bar and drinking area at ground floor level and a customer seating area on the first floor.

Opening hours of 10am to 7pm have been tabled.